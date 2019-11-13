× Harry Styles “Love On Tour” coming to Enterprise Center July 2020

ST. LOUIS – Harry Styles is spoiling his fans with a lengthy world tour in support of his upcoming album Fine Line.

Styles announced Wednesday, The “Love On Tour” is coming to Enterprise Center on July 21, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 11:00 a.m.

