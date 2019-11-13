Blanchette Bridge repairs expected to cause delays on one of the area’s busiest bridges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation wants drivers to be prepared for some major repair work on the eastbound span of the Blanchette Bridge. Work begins in the spring of 2020 and will affect traffic on both the east and westbound spans of the bridge.

The work will result in one eastbound lane and two westbound lanes being closed. Two eastbound lanes will also be temporarily diverted onto the westbound span. Work includes replacing expansion joints, repairing the steel structure, sealing the bridge deck, and paintwork.

MoDOT is already encouraging drivers to think about alternative routes such as Highway 370 and the Page Avenue Extension.

A St. Charles business located in the historic part of town is happy to hear the repair work won’t start until the spring. Grandma’s Cookies is getting ready for the holidays and many customers use the bridge.

“We have tons of people coming in from all over the place so the fact that they’re waiting after the holidays definitely helps us,” said employee Larry Schneider. “That’s the biggest time for us.”

The entire project is expected to be finished in the fall of 2021.