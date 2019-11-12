Winter Watch: School bus pickup issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The snow may have ended last night but the problems continued as the bitter cold gripped the region. Parents and students in the St. Louis City Public schools complained about standing in the cold waiting for a bus running late. Candice Israelsen is the grandmother of a 14-year-old student who had to wait in the cold, “How many of our children stood out here this morning in 7-degree weather from five to maybe 17 years old and couldn’t get a bus and had stand out here in the elements? It hit me as terrible," said Israelsen.

The district has 376 buses on the road each day, because of the icy road’s officials estimate 23 of them were running later than 30 minutes. But, the head of transportation for the district said kids shouldn’t suffer, "There’s no reason a child should be out in the cold for a long time with this app,” said Toyin Akinsoh.

This year the district began telling people about this new app which allows students and parents to track the time their school bus should arrive at their stop, “It would really alleviate a lot of the issues they have with calling the bus company or calling us,” said Akinsoh.

Israelsen said she was on hold on the phone forever trying to find out what was going on.

Akinosh responded, “We sent out information this morning to notify the parents.”

She said they warned parents Tuesday morning buses were running late on the app. Only about 30% of parents have signed up for the app school officials are hoping to get it, for peace of mind.