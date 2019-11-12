Standoff at Big Al’s Dirty Laundry in Columbia, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Ill. - Police are currently on the scene of a standoff in downtown Columbia, Illinois.

The standoff is at Big Al's Dirty Laundry just off of Main Street.

Workers at a nearby business have told Fox 2/News 11 they watched the SWAT team show up and deal with someone inside the laundromat. They have been told to stay in place and businesses nearby have been told not to leave their offices.

This area is a very busy section of Columbia near many restaurants.

According to police, a woman called Columbia police around 3 a.m. to report that her boyfriend was having problems and had disappeared. Police later located the man at the laundromat where the standoff began.