Oreo releases creme-filled eggs for the holidays

Just in time for the holidays, Oreo has released Chocolate Candy Eggs.

The creme-filled eggs look a lot like Cadbury’s signature candy, but instead of a sweet filling, these chocolate spheres are filled with Oreo’s vanilla creme that has speckles of crunchy chocolate cookie bits.

You can buy these delicious eggs in Walmart stores or online for $3.48. If you’d like to buy the treat online, click here. 

Oreo fans are giving their opinion about these new arrivals.

❄️ SNACK FIND ❄️ Snagged these @oreo Creme Filled Eggs from @walmart holiday candy section. Take the Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme bar and throw it into the middle of some chocolate coating – boom… you’ve got these eggs. The solid consistency of the creme wasn’t quite what I was expecting given the picture and well, the term ‘creme’ — but the flavor was good. They weren’t bad, but nothing WOW either. 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🌟: 7/10 #oreo #egg #creme #candy #chocolate #groceryfinds #walmart #fitfoodie #foodreview #food #foodporn #dallasfoodie #dfwfood #dallaseats #instafood #foodphotography #yummy #delicious #foodstagram #foodblogger #foodlover #tasty #eat #love #instagood

