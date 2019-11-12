Oreo releases creme-filled eggs for the holidays

Just in time for the holidays, Oreo has released Chocolate Candy Eggs.
The creme-filled eggs look a lot like Cadbury’s signature candy, but instead of a sweet filling, these chocolate spheres are filled with Oreo’s vanilla creme that has speckles of crunchy chocolate cookie bits.
You can buy these delicious eggs in Walmart stores or online for $3.48. If you’d like to buy the treat online, click here.
Oreo fans are giving their opinion about these new arrivals.
❄️ SNACK FIND ❄️ Snagged these @oreo Creme Filled Eggs from @walmart holiday candy section. Take the Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme bar and throw it into the middle of some chocolate coating – boom… you’ve got these eggs. The solid consistency of the creme wasn’t quite what I was expecting given the picture and well, the term ‘creme’ — but the flavor was good. They weren’t bad, but nothing WOW either. 🤷🏼♀️ 🌟: 7/10 #oreo #egg #creme #candy #chocolate #groceryfinds #walmart #fitfoodie #foodreview #food #foodporn #dallasfoodie #dfwfood #dallaseats #instafood #foodphotography #yummy #delicious #foodstagram #foodblogger #foodlover #tasty #eat #love #instagood
The true beauty of an @oreo egg is astonishing..Just look at that roundness!!Tempting you to peal back that wrapper softly and take a bite out of that sexy physique, that cookie creme oozing out, filling your mouth with pure joy mmmm, taking in each bite like your life depends on it🤤😍🥚🍪😫..Out now at Stop and Shop and other stores for your holiday temptation🤣💯 #oreofetishisreal #Idontwriteadultbooks #Ishould #forfood #lmfao