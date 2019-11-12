× Illinois Senate passes bill to make daylight saving time the year-round standard

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Senate has approved legislation to make daylight saving time the year-round standard in Illinois. Senator Andy Manar’s office says that inspiration for the bill comes from Carlinville High School students. They presented the idea to him as part of a civics class project.

When daylight saving time is in effect, the sun rises and sets one hour later than it normally would. Business interests have long supported the practice of moving clocks ahead by an hour because consumers are more likely to shop before the sun sets.

The group of Carlinville students proposed banning the moving of the clocks by an hour on the second Sunday of March every year. They say the practice is a distraction and annoyance.

The seniors in the civics class that came up with the idea presented their research before a Senate committee when the legislation advances in Springfield. The students are: Andrew DeNeve, Tyler Behme, Travis Osborn, Tristen Burns, and Tucker Green.

All seniors are required to take his course and complete a civics action plan. They must pick an issue for which they want to advocate, write up a proposal, then dig into the policy and figure out who they need to meet with to make their case and effect change. They also have to run a public relations campaign for their issue on Twitter and record a public service announcement.

Time is regulated by federal law under the Uniform Time Act of 1966. One of two scenarios must take place in order for daylight saving time to become the permanent standard if SB 533 is passed into law:

Federal legislation must be passed to exempt Illinois from the Uniform Time Act of 1966 in a way similar to Arizona and Hawaii.

Federal legislation must be passed to repeal or amend the Uniform Time Act of 1966 to make daylight saving time the year-round standard nationwide.

More than 35 states introduced legislation in 2019 to do away with seasonal time changes by eliminating or standardizing daylight saving time.