Icy roads could create problems during Tuesday morning’s commute

ST. LOUIS - News 11 continues the Winter Watch as drivers prepare for a slick morning commute after a major mess on the roads Monday night.

Monday's evening rush lasted into the late hours of the night and some drivers sat in traffic all night trying to get home from work. The snow and ice caused huge issues on the road especially for drivers on I-70 in St. Charles County and 364 in the Maryland Heights area.

According to MoDOT, the traffic lanes are mostly clear Tuesday morning with a small ribbon of snow on the road. During a 6:30 a.m. press conference, MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said crews have been out all night putting treatment down but had trouble getting ahead of the storm. He said the main roads are in good shape but there are a few icy spots and on the shoulders may not be clear.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time.

Full Press Conference