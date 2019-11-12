Firefighters battle house fire in Waterloo, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, IL - Firefighters battled a house fire in Waterloo on Tuesday night at a home near Bohleysville Road. The homeowner told Fox 2/News 11 he believes the fire started in the chimney. He said he stopped the fire in the fireplace but then heard a loud roar and when he looked outside he noticed flames coming from the chimney.

Firefighters were hauling in water from a nearby pond and battling extreme cold temperatures. The homeowner said he believes the house might be a total loss. Nobody was injured in the fire and he said all of his dogs and cats were also rescued.