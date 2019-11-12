× Cardinals and pitcher Adam Wainwright agree on contract for 2020 season

Information from the St. Louis Cardinals:

The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have agreed to terms with free-agent pitcher Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract for the 2020 season. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wainwright, 38, will be entering his 16th season with the Cardinals in 2020, the 3rd-most seasons as a pitcher in a Redbirds uniform. Jesse Haines (18 years, 1920-37) and Bob Gibson (17 years, 1959-75) are the only pitchers ahead of him.

“We are excited to have Adam returning for 2020 and look forward to watching him continue to add to his tremendous career legacy with the Cardinals,” stated Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak.

Wainwright will enter the 2020 season ranked 4th all-time among Cardinals in wins (162), 2nd in strikeouts (1,776) and 6th in innings pitched (2,103.2). The two-time World Series Champion (2006 & 2011) and three-time All-Star (2010, 2013, 2014) ranks 8th among active pitchers in wins, 14th in strikeouts and 9th in ERA (3.39), despite missing significant time due to injury in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

Wainwright went 14-10 last season with a 4.19 ERA in 31 starts, leading the National League with his five wins in September. He finished T6th in the N.L. in wins, his highest season win total since 2014 when he won 20, as he became the lone active N.L. pitcher with 10 career double-digit win seasons.

Wainwright was the first Cardinals pitcher since Pete Alexander (16 wins in 1928 at age 41) to post 14+ wins at age 38 or older, and the first in the majors to have done so since the Mets’ Bartolo Colon (15 wins in 2016 at age 43).

A former Rawlings Gold Glove (2009 & 2013) and National League Silver Slugger (2017) award winner, Wainwright owns a career mark of 162-95 with a 3.39 ERA in 383 games (316 starts) covering 2,203.2 innings pitched. He is the Cardinals all-time leader in postseason games pitched (27) and strikeouts (115) and was on the mound for the Cardinals World Series and National League Championship Series clinching wins in 2006.