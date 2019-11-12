12-year-old dies nearly a month after being struck by an officer’s vehicle

ST. LOUIS - A child has died after being hit by a police vehicle last month. Akeelah Jackson, 12,  was critically injured by a St. Louis County Police SUV.  She was hit at Halls Ferry Road and Canaan Avenue.

A St. Louis County Police Officer driving the SUV that struck Akeelah was placed on administrative leave. Police say the officer’s lights and sirens were not activated when a suspect with questionable vehicle registration was pursued.

A data box from the police vehicle determined the pursuit lasted 32 seconds and reach a peak speed of 59 miles per hour in 30 mile per hour zone.

