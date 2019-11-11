Snow falls, slick travel for Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - Woods Basement System Storm Runner is live on Interstate 70 near Kingdom City.

Meteorologist Brigit Mahoney reports traffic headed north is moving slowly with minor accumulation on the shoulder. Areas north of I-70 may see over 1". Highest totals look up to 1.5" - 2".

Grassy surfaces and elevated areas could see up to 1" of snow.

This will not cause major problems, but it will likely be a slow go through the day. Allow extra time as you hit the roads. Any rain or snow always makes for slow driving condition.