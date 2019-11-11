Visitors enjoying the heated gondolas at St. Louis Wheel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The new Wheel at Union Station lit up in red and blue in honor of Veterans Day. Monday also marked a first for the new landmark.

“It’s the St. Louis Wheel’s first snow day,” said Karyn Wilder, general manager of the St. Louis Wheel. “We are open 365 days a year, any kind of weather as long as there is not lightening. It’s a beautiful snowfall. The gondolas are completely heated, so you can go and take a gondola for a spin.”

And for those willing to venture out in the snow, the Wheel provides a new perspective of St. Louis – 200 feet overlooking downtown.

“Well, we was driving by and it was an opportunity we hadn’t had,” said tourist Terry Dahmer. “So we was up here to see our daughter, so we decided to go because we don’t always get to go together.”

With temperatures in the 50s on Saturday, the Wheel saw more than 4,000 people take a spin on downtown’s newest attraction.

And what a difference a couple of days make when it comes to St. Louis weather.

“I liked it,” said rider Connie Dahmer. “Be nice to come back when the sun is shining but yeah, it’s fun.”