Veterans Day acts of service: Volunteers turn out to help with home repairs for vets

ST. LOUIS – Volunteers with Home Depot and Rebuilding Together teamed up to help veterans with home repairs on this Veterans Day.

Cornelius Browley's father, a World War II veteran, has lived in his home since 1958. He was not feeling well when volunteers came to repair his home, but his son, Cornelius, was so grateful for the help.

"They did the rails, the ceiling, bathroom, cleaned out the basement. It was just a Godsend. It makes us happy and so proud to be veterans of the United States of America," Cornelius said.

Dozens of volunteers painted, put down flooring, and even delivered a fridge for Mr. Browley.

"This morning we showed up and were notified the fridge had stopped working. In true 'Rebuilding Together' fashion, we made some phone calls and had a fridge delivered," said Sunset Hills Home Depot Store Manager and project captain Ben Ragain.

It was all hands on deck across St. Louis.

"We are out doing four homes today. Home Depot's commitment is to veterans. We are working on four veteran homes today in the city, North County and University City,” said Rebuilding Together executive director Elaine Powers.

Rebuilding Together helps seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities. Today, the focus was on our veterans. In 25 years, the program has helped nearly 3,000 families.

"To be able to give back and work on this special day in a veteran's home is special to us. Just to see the smile on their face and the impact we are making, makes us feel good," Ragain said.

Giving back to those who gave it all.

"I'm trying to be macho and not cry. It validates your reason for serving; it makes you proud to be an American," Cornelius said.