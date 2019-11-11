St. Louis man charged again in 2018 salvage yard shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is accused of shooting and killing a salvage yard intruder for a second time. The man never reported the shooting and hid the gun by encasing it concrete, police said in a court document.

The case goes back to September 15, 2018. A man’s body was found near the back of the salvage yard at 4815 Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis.

This month, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office dropped the original case but then refiled it with an added charge.

Charles Lay, 47, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon. The circuit attorney has now added a charge of armed criminal action.

Prosecutors allege Lay shot killed Lionel Anthony Brown on the morning of September 15, 2018.

According to court documents, Lay’s brother who owns a salvage yard and allowed his brother to live in a trailer on-site.

Lay heard dogs barking and got up to see why. As Lay walked through the yard, Brown popped up from behind a stack of tires and startled Lay, who instinctively started shooting.

Lay did not report the incident and another man found the body the next day; police found 9 bullet cases about 40 feet from the body.

Lay was also charged with child abuse in another case.

In June, a judge dropped Lay’s bond in both cases, which had been set $50,000 and $15,000. He was released pending trial.

A new warrant was issued for his arrest, with a new bond set at $100,000, cash-only.