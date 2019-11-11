Market Street Buffet offers free buffet for all retired and active duty military members

Posted 4:46 pm, November 11, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Casino Queen's Market Street Buffet honors retired and active-duty military members with a free meal for Veterans Day.

From 11 a.m to 7 p.m., all retired and active-duty military members will be able to receive a free meal at Market Street Buffet when they present a valid military ID.

Market Street Buffet has been serving free food to veterans for two years now and management sees it as a nice way to give back to the men and women who have served our country. Chef Alex Eusebio has cooked up an impressive buffet lineup, including in-house desserts that are made fresh daily.

Terry Hanger, president of Casino Queen, invited all veterans to join them at Market Street.

"While a single meal cannot fully express the depth of our appreciation for their service and dedication to protecting our freedom, we hope they will accept this gesture as a token of our gratitude, and we will be honored to have the opportunity to serve them as our guests here at Casino Queen on Veterans Day," he said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.