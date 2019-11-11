Jackknifed semi-truck closes eastbound I-70 in Foristell; several snow-related accidents reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORISTELL, Mo. - The first major snowfall of the season is causing plenty of heartache for drivers across Missouri and Illinois ahead of Monday afternoon rush hour.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported eastbound Interstate 70 had been closed in Foristell just past highways T and W for an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

Earlier that afternoon, a Spanish Lake firefighter was injured following an accident on Highway 367 in Black Jack.

According to the Black Jack Fire Protection District, the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 367 at Redman Road. A truck carrying a trailer loaded with construction supplies came over a hill and was unable to stop, apparently because of the slick road, and struck the back of a Spanish Lake pumper truck.

The Spanish Lake firefighter, who was standing nearby, was injured by flying debris. The firefighter was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

And just before 5 p.m., MoDOT reported Interstate 44 was closed past Antire Road for a major accident.

As forecasted earlier today, the drive home will be a problem as temperatures drop well below freezing by sunset, with wind chills plummeting into the teens by this afternoon.

