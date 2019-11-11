× East St. Louis police shoot armed person at apartment complex

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting at an East St. Louis apartment complex.

According to Lt. Calvin Brown, a state police spokesman, the shooting took place just before 7:20 p.m. on November 10 in the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue.

Residents of the Orr-Weathers apartments contacted East St. Louis police to report an individual walking around displaying a gun.

Police arrived at the apartments and came into contact with the armed person near the 2E building.

This armed individual fired shots at officers, who then returned fire and struck the person.

Officers treated the wounded individual until EMS arrived. This person was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital and remains listed in stable condition.

No officers or bystanders were injured, Lt. Brown said.

Once Illinois State Police finish their investigation, they’ll turn the results over to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.