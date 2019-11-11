Dutchtown homicide has neighbor speaking out about crime in the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A homicide in Dutchtown has neighbors speaking out about the violence in their community.

“I’m not surprised really. It’s pretty sad that it’s a way of life around here,” says Tom Absolon, a witness.

Another life lost in Dutchtown to gun violence.

Police say a woman was shot and killed 3400 block of Gasconade Monday afternoon.

“I heard a gunshot. It sounded like it was literally 10 feet away as soon as I came into the room. I looked out the window and I heard some screaming. The lady said a girl has been shot, a girls been shot, ” said Absolon.

Dakota Geidel, another witness, says, “They had this whole area taped off. You could see the body laying off in the street about 10 feet out. A car right here around the corner just peeled off.”

Dutchtown was recently named as one of the areas that will receive part of a $5 million dollar grant under the Cure Violence program which takes a public health approach to violence prevention. Neighbor say is much needed in this area.

“Two houses over, just six months ago, I had to move a young group of kids out of the way. Two men were shooting at each other across the street over the turf on the corner, what drug dealer should be selling what on what corner. This neighborhood needs to be cleaned up. It’s terrible down here,” says Absolon.

Police ask if you have any information about this homicide that you give them a call.