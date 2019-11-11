Districts deciding whether classes should be canceled Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - The drive home Monday was a mess for many area commuters. One west St. Louis County driver said, “It’s been very slick.”

The deteriorating weather conditions contributed to the Parkway School District’s decision to dismiss classes one hour early.

“We wanted to get students home and staff home before the roads got too crowded and get everyone out before rush-hour traffic, said district spokeswoman Cathy Kelly.

Some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday. Jennings Superintendent Dr. Art McCoy made the decision based on several factors. He said the district does not have an extensive bus system so many students rely on other forms of transportation. He also believes the extreme cold will prevent area roads from improving.

“We like to give our parents and student as much notice as possible,” said McCoy. He made the decision to cancel Tuesday’s classes early Monday evening.

Parkway operates its own bus fleet and has engine block warmers that are plugged in when temperatures drop into the teens. The district also has a cold-weather team that helps get buses ready earlier than normal.

“On colder days bus drivers get in extra early to get the snow off the buses and get the buses up and running to make sure they get out early because sometimes there can be additional traffic,” said Kelly.

She said ultimately any decision involving a snow day is based on the safety of students and staff.