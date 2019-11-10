× North County man charged in Spanish Lake hotel homicide

CLAYTON, MO – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 26-year-old Eric Moore, Jr. with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at Spanish Lake hotel Saturday (November 9th).

Police say Moore had arranged to meet a sex worker via text at the Budget Inn located on Dunn Road. When Moore arrived at the inn, he paid $60 to a female in a room for oral sex. During the encounter, Moore became upset, produced a handgun and demanded his money back from one of three females in the room.

The women complied with the suspect’s demand, but during the robbery all of the females were screaming, which brought Darren Woods, 27, the boyfriend of one of the women into the room from an adjoining room.

Moore shot Woods multiple times and fled the scene.

Woods died in the hotel room.

Officers arriving on the scene got a description of Moore from one of the female witnesses and he was later located at his mother’s home in Bellefontaine Neighbors not far from the Budget Inn.

Police recovered a handgun at the residence. An examination of the firearm showed it matched shell casings found at the crime scene.

Moore was interviewed by police and admitted to using a handgun to get the money from one of the females, and that he shot Darren Woods.

Moore has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and robbery. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

An investigation is ongoing.

