Mother keeps son’s memory alive through scholarship aimed at recruiting first responders

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - A St. Louis mother is on a mission to honor a North County paramedic who was a fatally shot. The grieving mother established a memorial scholarship to help another man or woman become a paramedic, firefighter or first responder to finish the mission her son was not able to complete.

Janice Jackson says at a very young age her son 36-year-old Anthony Jackson always wanted a career in which he could give back to his community and help others, “There was a seed planted in his head that he wanted to live a life of service,” said Janice Jackson.

However, that dream ended October 2017 when investigators say her son was fatally shot outside a home in Breckenridge Hills.

Reportedly Anthony’s childhood friend Troy Whitaker allegedly pulled the trigger and was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession.

Anthony was just five days away from entering the fire academy to become a firefighter/paramedic.

“As a paramedic, Anthony saved many lives. He severed as a paramedic for 10 years, he brought back two people who were clinically dead. But on October 17, 2017, his brother paramedics could not save him, he was beyond saving,” said Janice Jackson.

Jackson says her son was a hero and on Wednesday a memorial scholarship will be presented in his honor.