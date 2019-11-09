Pulse: The effort to right a wrong for a Creve Coeur African-American family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — In the 1950’s, the city of Creve Coeur condemned the home of Dr. Howard Venable, a prominent African American ophthalmologist to prevent him and his family from moving into the community. The land Dr. Venable’s home was built on was turned into Beirne Park and his home was turned into the park’s country club. Now there’s an effort to right the wrong that happened to Dr. Venable and his wife, Katie decades ago. Learn more about the injustice the Venables endured and the effort to make amends. Also on The Pulse, Simone Faure, a renowned pastry chef shares the secrets to her incredible success.

Guests