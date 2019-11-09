Police investigating fatal crash on I-55 near Weber Road
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a 33-year-old St. Louis man. Police say Tommie Jackson of Beale Street died early Saturday just after 12:30 a.m. when a vehicle he was driving veered off I-55 southbound near Weber Road.
The vehicle was traveling at a high rate speed and crashed into two trees, causing the car to break in half.
Emergency crews pronounced Jackson dead at the scene.
Accident reconstruction has taken over the investigation.
38.618560 -90.190767