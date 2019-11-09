Man accidentally shoots himself in a South County Mall restroom

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police are investigating an accidental shooting that occurred at South County Mall Saturday afternoon. Police were summoned to the mall just after 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting at the mall.

Once officers arrived in the scene, they found a 22-year-old man in a bathroom suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man had shot himself and was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation is ongoing.

