Suspect charged in fatal Valley Park stabbing

VALLEY PARK, MO - A fight turned deadly in Valley Park overnight. St. Louis County Police were called to the 700 block of Vest Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Saturday for a report of two neighbors arguing. Police say 37-year-old Timothy Rall got into an argument with is neighbor Anthony Morgan stabbing him multiple times. Another neighbor, Jon Lohdal tried to intervene, but was cut by twice Rall. Lohdal was treated for minor injuries.

Anthony Morgan was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Rall fled the scene, but was later arrested in the city of St. Louis.

Rall has been charged with murder, armed criminals action and assault. He is being held on a $250,000 cash only bond.

An investigation is ongoing.

St. Louis County Police are asking anyone with information on this incident, to call them or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).