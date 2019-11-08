It’s one of the biggest Halloween parties in St. Louis, presented by Ballpark Village and Johnnie Brocks. Hundreds of costumed revelers were on hand with a select few participating in a costume contest where one lucky winner took home thousands of dollars in prizes.
PICTURES: Halloween Party at Ballpark Village 2019 part 1
-
PICTURES: Halloween Party at Ballpark Village 2019 part 2
-
Frigid Halloween forecast not deterring costume buyers at Johnnie Brock’s
-
Join KPLR 11 for Red October watch parties at Ballpark Village
-
Excitement builds for Ballpark Village watch party, Braves-Cardinals playoff series
-
Cardinals pre-game parties you need to know about
-
-
Boo At The Zoo creates a kid-friendly Halloween experience through Oct. 30
-
Excitement racing through Ballpark Village as Cardinals head to postseason
-
Cardinals take on Washington Nationals for NLCS games 1 and 2
-
Fans at Ballpark Village watch as Cardinals swept from NLCS
-
With playoffs looming, Cardinals prepare for final homestand of the regular season
-
-
Cardinals fans pack Ballpark Village for Game 1 of NLCS
-
What you need to know before the Blues home opener
-
Ballpark Village pumped as Cardinals fans gather to watch Game 1 of NLDS