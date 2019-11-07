Weather Kid of the Week – Carson Hoefel

ST. LOUIS - Carson Hoefel is a third-grader at John Weldon Elementary in the Francis Howell School District. According to his mother, Carson has always been interested in weather, always wanting to learn more about storms, especially tornadoes. Carson Hoefel is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.

