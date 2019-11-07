Warm-up coming this weekend but not before a frigid Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis’ latest blast of cold came in on gusty winds Thursday morning. The coldest morning we've seen this fall officially in St. Louis was November 1, 2019, at 29 degrees. We’ll be 5 to 10 degrees colder than that when we wake up Friday morning.

As Summer lets go, it’s a phrase we say a lot: “this is the coldest air we’ve seen so far.” Each blast of cold gets settles us more and more into the winter pattern. This latest blast from the north arrived in the early hours of Thursday on north winds that gusted up to 30 miles per hour, according to National Weather Service data. That sent many of our beautifully colored leaves flying off their limbs. Those winds are easing, but their job is done. We’re very cold overnight and won’t see much a warm-up on Friday.

Looking for a warm-up? There there is one for the weekend. Perhaps it is a good chance to put holiday lights up in advance? Why so early? Because we are already tracking an even colder blast of air for early next week.