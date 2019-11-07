Vandals damage AC/heating units at nonprofit that helps families escape poverty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A local nonprofit that works to keep children and women out of the cold is the target of vandals.

Community Women Against Hardship strives to help people out of poverty. It’s a place of pride, taking a village to raise a child mentality, and instilling the importance of integrity, education, history, and mentorship.

But this recent act of vandalism took a lot away from the very people who make the effort to give.

“I am upset because this is the third time. These are brand new units … the AC units are on the roof,” said Gloria Taylor, founder of Community Women Against Hardship. “Someone tore them up and they had to be replaced. We can bring new units and people came and tore up two of them two of the three.”

With no regard for the services, the vandals cut copper the connectors on the AC units, leaving the nonprofit with around $30,000 in damages.

With insurance paying to repair the first round of damages done, Taylor knows it would be challenging to have the money to warm the rooms again.

The vandalism has put the volunteers, the founder, and families in a bind.

“I don’t want to close. I’m not made of that. We’ve got a find a way to make this work because it has a value,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the nonprofit just celebrated 31 years of serving the community, now she is going to the community for help to keep the valuable services afloat.

If you're interested in donated to help offset the cost of replacing the damaged units, you can contact the organization online.