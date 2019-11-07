Loop Trolley receives funding to operate until January 1

Posted 8:14 am, November 7, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - A much-needed loan will help the Loop Trolley continue operations for the rest of the year but for fewer hours.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, The Loop Trolley Transportation Development District has given the system a $90,000 dollar loan. The money will help the loop trolley operate until January 1.

Bi-state Development Agency which operates MetroLink and Metro buses has also been asked to explore a viable solution to continue the long-term operations of the trolley which would include a Metro takeover of the service.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.