Greitens’ legal team cleared after accusations of threat against Gardner

ST. LOUIS - A special prosecutor who was investigating alleged threats against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner declined Thursday to file criminal charges against lawyers for former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

Michael W. Bradley released a 14-page report, which includes testimony from Gardner herself. She complained she was threatened by Greitens' attorneys.

Gardner accused the Greitens defense team of tampering during her failed case against Greitens for invasion of privacy. That case hinged on an alleged picture the governor snapped of his blindfolded and bound mistress. No one ever produced a picture as proof.

During Gardner’s investigation, she said lawyers harassed and intimidated her. She complained to police that one lawyer tried intimidating her, saying her career would be ruined if she continued pressing.

Bradley, the special prosecutor and a former judge, looked into it. He wrote, in part: “The defense team was vigorously attempting to persuade the circuit attorney to dismiss the case. Such aggressive behavior by the defense team, while being described as a 'scorched earth' tactic, is not a criminal threat. The evidence in this case does not support the conclusion that the defense team intended to threaten or harass the circuit attorney.”

A separate special prosecutor, who got a grand jury to indict Gardner’s former private investigator for perjury, continues to investigate the circuit attorney.