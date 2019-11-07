× Fairview Heights police looking for missing 12-year-old

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Fairview Heights police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Thursday morning.

The child, whom police only identified as Chloe, was last seen wearing a white zip-up hoodie and grey sweatpants and walking in the area of Kim Drive in Fairview Heights. Police described Chloe as 4’7″ tall and weighs 85 pounds.

Authorities said they have no reason to believe she was abducted. However, she is considered missing and endangered.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100.