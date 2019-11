Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — FOX 2 Meteorologist Jaime Travers had a healthy baby girl early Wednesday morning. Her family is welcoming Hazel Ann to the world.

Jaime writes in a Facebook post that, " She’s a big girl with sweet chunky cheeks, 9 lbs 11 oz and 21” long! The first 24 hours have been busy but everything is going well!"

There will be another addition to the FOX 2 weather family in 2020. Angela Hutti's baby is forecasted to arrive in February.