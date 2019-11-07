$278 million I-270 reconstruction project begins spring of 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has approved Millstone Weber as the contractor for the largest single project MoDOT has taken on in the last decade.

The I-270 North Design-Build Project is set to begin next spring and will run along I-270 in north St. Louis County from I-70 on the west of Riverview Drive. During the project, crews are going to reconstruct interchanges along 270 from Lindbergh to Route 367, while adding an additional lane in both directions.

According to MoDOT, both directions of I- 270 in this area have a higher than average rate of severe crashes. Studies show the eastbound side has a crash rate of 30 percent higher than the statewide average.

MoDOT says this corridor is one of the most traveled interstates in Missouri which averages about 140,000 vehicles travel this stretch of road every day.

The $278 million dollar project will run through 2023 and aims to link communities, enhance traffic operations and improve reliability within the I-270 corridor.