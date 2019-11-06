St. Louis Airport’s new traffic plan designed to speed up drop-offs at Terminal 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There are new traffic rules for dropping off passengers at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport at Terminal 2’s departures.

The new plan is designed to speed up the process, with a goal of doubling passenger drop-offs.

The new plan went into effect two weeks ago and there is no more angled parking. Drivers now pull-thru parallel to the curb. It is similar to what's most commonly used at other airports.

The new pattern can accommodate about 40 vehicles versus the 19 angle parking spots in the old system.

Terminal 2 primarily serves Southwest Airlines, Lambert's dominant airline. Southwest has had a 23 percent increase in passenger departures from 2016 to last year. The airport director says this process will reduce the number of vehicles that typically wait for spots during peak travel times.

The new drop-off system will only affect Terminal 2. Terminal 1 will continue with the angled parking for dropping off passengers.