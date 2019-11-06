SSM Health Medical Minute – Healing Touch offered at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Healing Touch is a complementary mode for facilitating healing. This relaxing, nurturing therapy works with your energy field to balance your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being while supporting your body’s natural ability to self-heal.

In a Healing Touch session, the care provider places their hands on and over the body’s natural chakras, or energy points, to clear the patient’s energy field.

“I always ask the patient if they would like to be touched or hands-off," said Lori Renda, a board-certified Healing Touch RN at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis. "My hands are able to pick up their energy fields in their problem area. If you run your hands through the body and smooth out that energy, it’s the positive and negative energy that can heal.”

She says Healing Touch has been around for a long time. She will ask her patients their pain number but will not ask where the problem areas are and will find them when she starts the process. She says she can immediately feel the problem points in oncology or other kinds of patients.

Patients are referred to Healing Touch typically by their physicians because physicians see the immediate benefits of Healing Touch to reduce pain medications. They can see physical healing in the results of tissue; stomach issues, for example.

“What do you have to lose?” Renda said.

In addition to traditional patient care and pastoral care, this is just another healing service patients can ask for at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs every Wednesday at 7 PM on KPLR News 11 and at 9 PM on KTVI Fox 2 News.​