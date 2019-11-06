MoDOT statewide winter weather drill set for Wednesday and Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation is stocking salt and testing equipment to be ready for the arrival of winter weather. To prepare, MoDOT is testing its winter equipment and getting its snow battle plan ready this week.

This Wednesday and Thursday, MoDOT crews all around the St. Louis region and the state will make sure they're ready for winter weather by doing the winter operations drill.

Workers around the state will test their vehicle equipment, including snowplows and drive their assigned snow routes. Emergency operations centers will also be part of the drill.

According to MoDOT, the drill will begin after 8:00 a.m. in rural areas and 9:00 a.m. in urban areas. The exercise should be completed by 3:00 p.m. each day.