× Man stuck in Bicentennial Park tree overnight is lucky to be alive

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A woman on a walk heard a man yelling for help at around 6:30am in Bicentennial Park this morning and called 911. Firefighters found a man stuck in a tree.

The 38-year-old man says he was chased by a dog in the park around 8:00 pm Tuesday night and ran up the tree. Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour tells FOX 2 that his bent knee became lodged in the tree. Chief Pour is calling it a compression injury.

The man was conscious the whole time and had no coat. They waited until Arch Helicopter arrived to begin extracting the man. He could have lost his foot, his leg or even his life.

The tree was spread open by a device used to free the man. He was about 4 feet up from the ground.

He was flown to a hospital in St. Louis hospital for treatment. The man was freed around 6:46 am, nearly 11 hours after going up the tree.