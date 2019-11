Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A man is in the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck overnight in north St. Louis.

Investigators say it appears the man walked into the path of the truck when he was hit just after 2:00 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on North Grand at Montgomery Street. He was quickly taken to an area hospital where his injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup truck is cooperating with law enforcement.