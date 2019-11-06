Expect to wake up to a blast of cold on Thursday morning

Posted 10:31 pm, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30PM, November 6, 2019
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, MO - People across the metro area will wake up to a blast of cold on Thursday morning.

Some people were already gearing up for the winter-like weather on Wednesday night. Fox 2 caught up with people who were shopping for cold-weather supplies at ACE hardware.

MoDOT also had its crews out on the roads doing a practice run, so drivers could get to know their routes and test out their plowing techniques. They are reminding drivers to stay a far distance back from their trucks so crews can work and everybody can be out of danger.

