Expect to wake up to a blast of cold on Thursday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - People across the metro area will wake up to a blast of cold on Thursday morning.

Some people were already gearing up for the winter-like weather on Wednesday night. Fox 2 caught up with people who were shopping for cold-weather supplies at ACE hardware.

MoDOT also had its crews out on the roads doing a practice run, so drivers could get to know their routes and test out their plowing techniques. They are reminding drivers to stay a far distance back from their trucks so crews can work and everybody can be out of danger.