Election results: Missouri state rep seat flips from red to blue in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — In Tuesday's local elections Democrats flipped a Missouri state representative seat in west St. Louis County in a special election. Trish Gunby beat Republican Lee Ann Pitman to fill the vacancy left by Republican Jean Evans.

Democrats Mike Person and Rasheen Aldridge won two other Missouri House races. With no Republican opposition.

In Jennings a half-cent sales tax for a new city hall and community center passed by just one vote. There could be a recount.

Prop U did not pass in St. Charles and Cottleville. It was a proposed 2% tax on out-of-state purchases that would be paid mainly by businesses. It was estimated to bring in $1.4 million annually for police and fire departments.

The city-wide transportation development district in St. Ann passed.

