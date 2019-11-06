Ballpark Village welcomes downtown’s newest office building in 30 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The first new office building in downtown St. Louis since 1989 opened Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It's part of Ballpark Village's Phase 2 development.

“We occupy the top two floors and we have a rooftop deck up top,” said John Tvrdik, managing partner at PWC St. Louis.

Wednesday morning's ribbon-cutting welcomed new tenants Butcher, Joseph, and Company; Fox Sports Midwest; and Price Waterhouse Coopers to the new PWC Pennant building.

“The way we designed this space was free space and hoteling workspaces," Tvrdik said. "We have an app you can check into the workspace for a day or a few days. But what it allows is people to work together. We went long on conference rooms because our people like to collaborate and work together rather than just get into an office and work alone."

Price Waterhouse Coopers is a professional accounting services firm that has been in St. Louis since 1901.

The 11-story office building at the corner of Walnut and 8th streets is part of Ballpark Village's $260 million expansion.

“The mural has the history of Price Waterhouse Coopers. We've been in the city since 1901, so we mixed the history of our firm in the city with the history of St. Louis. So, it's a message to our staff that says downtown St. Louis is important," Tvrdik said. "We want you to come work here, we also want you to invest your time and energy to build your community because this is where you'll live and work.”

From open plans and workspaces to a massage chair overlooking downtown St. Louis 11 stories in the air, the new PWC Pennant building features a lot of modern amenities. And for their employees, a rooftop deck with seating areas, a fire pit, and picnic tables overlooking Busch Stadium or the Arch.

“We have 380 people in downtown St. Louis. So, it's important to provide a space that allows growth. One of the key strategies is we're spending $3 billion on upscaling our employees. Meaning, we're helping them develop their professional skills in automation and robotics. And we found that in this building we're in now.”