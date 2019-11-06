× Aldi’s popular Advent calendars returning to stores Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – If you love your Vino, you’ll love this new advent calendar.

Aldi is rolling out its popular wine advent calendar Wednesday, November 6 for $70, and it’s also selling a beer advent calendar for only $50. The boozy holiday items contain 24 mini bottles of red and white wines or 24-mini bottles of beer.

The calendars are used to count down the days of Advent, the religious days leading up to Christmas Eve.

Not all Aldi stores sell beer and wine as some cities and states do not allow grocery stores to sell alcohol. Find locations that sell beer and wine at www.aldi.us/stores.

There is a two-calendar limit per customer.