Warren County family still searching for answers months after loved one’s disappearance

WARREN COUNTY, MO - He disappeared at the end of July, and now a Warren County family is desperately hoping for a break in the case of their missing loved one.

Investigators say at this point the case has gone cold.

“There`s not a day goes by I don`t think about my brother or wonder where he is,” said Becky Diller, the sister of 22-year-old Nathan Ashby.

Ashby disappeared on the morning of July 31st after leaving his Warrenton home.

Becky and many others including the Warren County Sheriff`s Department have searched for him but found nothing.

“On this hand, you think he`s in the river and deceased and on this hand, you want to hold that slither of hope so you jump in your truck and you go run and you go look, you know when you get a tip,” explained Diller.

Becky says the last ping from her brother`s phone came along the Missouri River in rural southern Warren County not long after he left his home on July 31st.

Investigators confirm there is what appears to be an extended cab pick-up truck at the bottom of the Missouri River not far from the location of the cell phone ping.

Nathan drove a 1994 extended cab white Chevy Silverado with a 'Missouri G' decal in the back window.

Sonar images show a truck in the river.

The truck looks to be light in color but Warren County Sheriff Kevin Harrison says the sonar can`t accurately depict colors.

Harrison says it appears the truck hasn`t been there for a long time, but crews haven`t been able to raise it yet because of hazardous river conditions.

“There`s two to three times the depth of water, it`s moving fast and there`s zero visibility all which is going to make a very dangerous work environment to put people in the water,” said Harrison.

Harrison says the disappearance is being treated as a missing persons case and there are no signs of foul play.

Harrison tells us Nathan did struggle with drugs and that he had missed court dates in the time leading up to his disappearance.

Investigators have followed some 30 leads but nothing recently.

Harrison told us, “It`s not something that we`ve folded and put away but it`s inactive right now because we just have no information.”

Becky says Nathan is the only boy in a set of triplets.

She is trying to hold out hope that he is still alive but says she believes in her heart that he is dead because he hasn`t contacted anyone in his family.

“He wouldn`t be gone if he were still here. He wasn`t like that,” said an emotional Becky.

Becky confirms Nathan did have drug challenges but she isn`t sure that played a role in his disappearance.

Sheriff Harrison says he does plan to get the truck out of the river as soon as it`s safe to do it.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Warren County Sheriff`s Department.