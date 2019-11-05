Student from St. Charles dies when gun discharges on UCM campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - A University of Central Missouri student is dead after a gun accidentally discharged at an apartment building on campus. Stephon Abron of St. Charles died after being shot around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Another student was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, but charges have yet to be filed.

Abron graduated from St. Charles High School in 2017, where they were remembering him Tuesday. He left his mark and touched so many people’s lives.

Jessica Evans was Stephon’s advance English Teacher. Evans said, “You could see his smile a mile away he just had the biggest smile a beautiful smile and the personality to match.”

She said Evans was involved in many school activities, he played sports, he was in the band and you would find him on stage performing in a musical. Plus, she said, he was a top tier student in the classroom. She described Stephon as compassionate.

Evans added, “He was there for other people he definitely would be there for other people quite honestly he was the person to cheer you up. You would walk in the building he’d say hey how are you.”

She believes the world lost a curious, engaging young man who was a light for so many others. Stephon’s teacher has a message for parents and fellow educators. Evans concluded,

“Look at the students in your classroom, look at the children you have in your lives and appreciate every moment you have with them.”

Stephon also had a love of flying. Funeral arrangements were pending.