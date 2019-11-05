× Racist social media post prompts increased police presence at Metro East HS

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – A stronger police presence is expected at Edwardsville High School Wednesday due to racist social media posts.

The school’s principal sent two letters to parents Tuesday informing them that extra officers will be on campus.

Administrators say offensive online posts made by students led to disruptions and a number of conflicts.

Students offended by the posts are asked to report them to their parent(s) or school administrators.