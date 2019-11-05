Firefighters ready for Guns ‘N Hoses fight, hope for turnaround year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - The countdown to one of the largest boxing events in the country is underway. The 33rd annual Guns ‘N Hoses event to benefit The Backstoppers, Inc. will be held in just a couple of weeks.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says, "This is the biggest showing of community involvement that I've ever witnessed."

Last year they were able to present a check for $800,000 but this year they have set their sights even higher.

"We want to hit a million dollars this year," says Jenkerson.

One of the Red Boxers can't imagine doing his job without the insurance of Backstoppers.

Firefighter Corey Franklin says "with Backstoppers being there it makes it easier for us to stand up and help that brother or sister out in that moment of need."

This night you will see all First Responders come together as a united family.

"You see the friendship, we're not really against each other that much it's that moment where we can come together and have a good time with each other," adds Franklin.

He does have a message for the Blue team after winning the last 5 years.

"They're going to go down this year," says Franklin.

He's been training for three years to be ready for his first fight and recently got paired up with his coach about 3 months ago. His coach, Captain Paul Burchfield, tells all eight of his competitors the same message.

“Let’s just have fun with it,” says Burchfield. “It’s for a great cause. Let’s work hard, have a good attitude, and, you know, beat up the Blue team.”

"It's not an event anymore. This is a tradition. This is what helps the First Responders. It helps the spouses of the people who lose their lives for the citizens" adds Chief Jenkerson.

Start the tradition this year on Wednesday, November 27th, the night before Thanksgiving, at Enterprise Center. Tickets are almost sold out. Visit www.STLGunsNHoses.com.

