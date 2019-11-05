Eureka man charged with beating grandparents with golf club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO - A Eureka man is accused of beating his grandparents with a golf club.

Both were hospitalized after the Sunday afternoon attack, police said.

The grandfather, 86, remained hospitalized with severe injuries to his hand and arm, Tuesday.

The grandmother, 83, had been treated for head wounds.

Suspect, 40-year-old Jason King reported the crime himself, calling and telling a dispatcher he had just beaten his grandparents in their home.

King lives with them there.

“When officers arrived, they saw the grandmother standing outside, bloodied. They went into the residence and found the grandfather on the floor, also bloodied. Jason was sitting at the back door. He was taken into custody,” said Michael Tapp, Eureka Police Sgt.

Police gave this account: King’s grandmother had accused him of taking her medication; he responded by beating her with a 9-iron golf club; King’s grandfather tried to intervene and nearly lost his pinkie finger trying to protect his wife from the blows; the broken club was found on the floor next to the grandfather.

King is charged with two counts of assault and two counts of armed criminal action. He’s being held without bond.