Trooper Tracy shares frustration after the 26th Illinois officer is hit by a driver

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — An Illinois state trooper’s Facebook post is going viral but she’s hoping it has as big an impact on distracted drivers and saves lives. The post was seen by well over 200,000 people in 14 hours.

Sgt. Tracy Lillard is in charge of social media for the Illinois State Police. She operates two web pages: the state’s and her own Trooper Tracy page. She’s concerned about so many drivers who fail to move over when emergency responders are on the side of the road.

"We’ve had 26 troopers hit and it’s only November. We have two more months, including winter months. It's terrifying,” she said.

She’s posted a strong and personal reminder on both Facebook pages that drivers are supposed to pull over if an emergency vehicle is parked on the road if they can’t then slow down.

“We’re within feet, sometimes inches, of a passing motorist,” said Master Sgt. Bruck Waggoner, who works for the Illinois State Police in Effingham.

Sgt. Lillard said two more troopers were struck this week. Fortunately, neither trooper was seriously injured. Emergency responders can be quickly injured or killed by distracted drivers.

"I think they’re just becoming selfish behind the wheel,” Lillard said.

Two troopers have been killed so far this year because drivers did not move over. Tracy’s latest post speaks from her heart. Not only is she a trooper but so is her husband. They have three daughters. After Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was struck and killed by a huge truck earlier this year, Tracy’s daughter had some painful questions.

“'What happens if you get hit too?' I said, 'You’ll have dad.' And she said, 'What happens if he gets hit too?' It’s hard to hear a 10-year-old plead with you," Lillard said.

She said many replies to her post have been supportive. Others have been hateful, complaining that troopers should get out of the way and stop writing so many tickets.

Troopers mean business. Last year by this time, just over 700 hundred move-over violators were ticketed. More than 5,800 tickets have been issued so far this year.

The Facebook post on the Illinois State Police Department's Facebook page has generated thousands of likes and comments.

