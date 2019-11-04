Trio arrested for Chesterfield car break-ins

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Chesterfield police arrested three men over the weekend after they were seen breaking into vehicles.

According to a police spokesperson, a homeowner called police around 1:20 a.m. after seeing three men in hooded sweatshirts rifling through cars. Another resident contacted authorities after hearing his car alarm and saw his trunk had been opened.

When officers arrived, they located three men, who attempted to run away. The three men were arrested while running back to the vehicle they arrived in.

Police searched the suspects’ vehicle and recovered items stolen from other cars.

The three suspects—24-year-old Jalen Simms, 23-year-old Tony West Jr., and 18-year-old Xavier West—were each charged with stealing and second-degree tampering.